AIA Group Ltd Purchases New Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.1 %

DINO stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

