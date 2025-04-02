AIA Group Ltd Sells 3,275 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

