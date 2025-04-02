Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Shares Up 13.3% – Should You Buy?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 334,331,938 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 61,771,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Stock Down 6.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.03.
About Alba Mineral Resources
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alba Mineral Resources
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.