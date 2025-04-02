Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.42 and traded as low as $48.63. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $49.31, with a volume of 3,978 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANCTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Veritas raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

