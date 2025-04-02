Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.23) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Allergy Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.86% and a negative return on equity of 266.59%.

Allergy Therapeutics Price Performance

AGY opened at GBX 5.70 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £280.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49, a P/E/G ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40. Allergy Therapeutics has a 12 month low of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 835.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.92.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries.

