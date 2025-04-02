Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.23) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Allergy Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.86% and a negative return on equity of 266.59%.
Allergy Therapeutics Price Performance
AGY opened at GBX 5.70 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £280.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49, a P/E/G ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40. Allergy Therapeutics has a 12 month low of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 835.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.92.
About Allergy Therapeutics
