Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 989,076 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $175,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Boeing by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Boeing by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after purchasing an additional 38,332 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Boeing by 473.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,417 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.68.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $167.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

