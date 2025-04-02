Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 110,934 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,847,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,934 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $165,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 62.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5,065.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $66.80 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $127,678.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,845.33. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

