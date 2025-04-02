Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 161,664 Shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,536,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,664 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF were worth $161,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,096,000. RMR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 85,363 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,961,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,950,000 after acquiring an additional 55,857 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 29,830 shares during the period.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Company Profile

The AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (SYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities, primarily with below investment grade ratings, of any maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than four years.

