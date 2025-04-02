Allie Family Office LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allie Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,536,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

