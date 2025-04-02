Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $102.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.13.

Several analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,075.60. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $97.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $71.49 and a one year high of $122.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

