Allstate Corp Purchases New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $29,370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $4,045,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 731,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,594,918.90. This represents a 12.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,955,655 shares of company stock valued at $143,072,448 over the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

