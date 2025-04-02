Allstate Corp Purchases Shares of 2,998 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,998 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.08.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock opened at $127.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.60 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,129.27. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $1,021,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,793.40. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

