Allstate Corp Trims Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,541 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $110,205,000. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,051,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 3,104,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,499,000 after buying an additional 959,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,492,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 136.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,068,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,773,000 after buying an additional 617,341 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BRX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BRX opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $30.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

