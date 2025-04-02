Altona Rare Earths (LON:REE) Releases Earnings Results

Altona Rare Earths (LON:REE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Altona Rare Earths Trading Down 3.3 %

REE stock traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1.16 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,127. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.43. Altona Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03). The stock has a market cap of £1.89 million, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of -0.15.

Altona Rare Earths Company Profile

Altona Rare Earth (LSE: REE) is a resource exploration and development company, specialising in Rare Earth Elements (“REE”) and focused on the development of the Monte Muambe REE projects in Mozambique.

Monte Muambe, a significant REE mining project, is a carbonatite-hosted REE deposit. It is located in Tete Province, Northwest Mozambique, a mature and safe mining region of Africa, with excellent infrastructure.

