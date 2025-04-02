Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.78 and last traded at $59.42, with a volume of 2069690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Altria Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MO

Altria Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 420.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.