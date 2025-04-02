Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 926,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock remained flat at $8.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 871,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,779. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $381.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.26. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $18.45.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
