Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2025

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBCGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 926,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock remained flat at $8.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 871,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,779. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $381.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.26. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

