Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives $101.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.20.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Morton Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 36,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

