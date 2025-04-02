American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Trimmed by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American International Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,831,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119,996 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,147,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,905,000 after purchasing an additional 461,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,013,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American International Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,310,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,825,000 after buying an additional 347,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,162,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,272,000 after buying an additional 457,821 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $86.69 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s payout ratio is -76.92%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

