Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 158544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.44 million, a PE ratio of 89.13 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Victor Cantore bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,900.00. Insiders purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $71,900 in the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

