Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 400639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOLD. StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,461,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,112,000 after buying an additional 4,497,950 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,557,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,033,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,599,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,145 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

