Analysts Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Target Price at $13.36

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Glendon E. French III sold 55,453 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $459,150.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,011,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,379,144.72. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mehul Joshi sold 14,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $102,414.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,580.32. This trade represents a 11.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,421,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 591,859 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth $3,058,000. Altium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at $1,711,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.29 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 55.36% and a negative net margin of 67.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

