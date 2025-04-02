Analysts Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target at $8.81

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $742,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 85,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $483.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 971.50% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. Research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

