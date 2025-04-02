Analyzing Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR) & Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) and Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Westwater Resources and Lithium Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources N/A -5.89% -5.50% Lithium Argentina N/A -1.37% -1.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westwater Resources and Lithium Argentina”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$7.75 million ($0.21) -2.68 Lithium Argentina N/A N/A $1.29 billion ($0.09) -23.67

Volatility & Risk

Lithium Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westwater Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Argentina has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Westwater Resources and Lithium Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lithium Argentina 0 1 1 0 2.50

Westwater Resources currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 344.76%. Lithium Argentina has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.32%. Given Westwater Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Westwater Resources is more favorable than Lithium Argentina.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Westwater Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Lithium Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Westwater Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Lithium Argentina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lithium Argentina beats Westwater Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwater Resources

(Get Free Report)

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Lithium Argentina

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. and changed its name to Lithium Argentina AG in January 2025. Lithium Argentina AG was incorporated in 2007 is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.