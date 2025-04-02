Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Andritz Stock Performance

ADRZF opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. Andritz has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $71.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

