Anpario (LON:ANP) Issues Earnings Results

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 28.40 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Anpario had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Anpario Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ANP stock opened at GBX 380 ($4.91) on Wednesday. Anpario has a fifty-two week low of GBX 229.50 ($2.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 488.55 ($6.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 6.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 432.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 377.46. The company has a market cap of £64.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Anpario Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

Insider Transactions at Anpario

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Marc Wilson purchased 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.15) per share, for a total transaction of £15,036.44 ($19,439.48). Insiders own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Anpario from GBX 380 ($4.91) to GBX 500 ($6.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

