Aparna Raman Sells 25,133 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.8 %

SLB opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Griffin Securities downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

