Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Insider Christopher Richards Buys 165,032 Shares

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Richards bought 165,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$65,022.61 ($40,894.72).

Christopher Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apiam Animal Health alerts:

On Monday, March 24th, Christopher Richards purchased 112,406 shares of Apiam Animal Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$40,690.97 ($25,591.81).

Apiam Animal Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $76.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.41.

Apiam Animal Health Dividend Announcement

About Apiam Animal Health

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 2nd. Apiam Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. It engages in the provision of veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apiam Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apiam Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.