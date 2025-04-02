Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APLE remained flat at $12.92 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,532,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,239,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,767,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,885,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,761,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,571,000 after buying an additional 62,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,243,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,590,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,465,000 after acquiring an additional 133,505 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

