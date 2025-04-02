Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.19. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Arch Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.
About Arch Therapeutics
Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.
