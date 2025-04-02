Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.64. 55,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 528,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARIS shares. Evercore ISI lowered Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In other news, insider Nicholas A. Patterson sold 8,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $253,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,776.80. This trade represents a 12.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider S Corp Gable sold 31,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $786,506.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,599,740 shares in the company, valued at $65,097,489.60. The trade was a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,433,195 shares of company stock worth $38,936,166. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 116.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 216,158 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 277.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 80,490 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 66.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

