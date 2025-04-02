Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ARMP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.87. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

