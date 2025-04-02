Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Down 8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) traded down 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.72. 259,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,335,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.97). Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $648,688.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,458.04. The trade was a 10.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $219,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,764,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,709,000.60. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,317 shares of company stock worth $5,049,735. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 330.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 430,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 330,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 794,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 586,062 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

