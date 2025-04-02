Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 71,833 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,833 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.21% of W. R. Berkley worth $47,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 60,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $50.73 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

