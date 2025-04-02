Artelo Biosciences’ (ARTL) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by D. Boral Capital in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

ARTL has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Artelo Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Artelo Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTL opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.06. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.43). On average, research analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

