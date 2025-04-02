Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Now – April 2nd

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Accenture, Booz Allen Hamilton, nCino, and Snowflake are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares in companies that focus on the development, deployment, or implementation of AI technologies. These companies may work on machine learning, robotics, natural language processing, and other AI-related fields, with investors often seeking long-term growth driven by the increasing impact of AI on various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.57. 17,908,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,178,311. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $105.72. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $271.46. 1,729,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,635,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.13 and a 200 day moving average of $311.78.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded up $8.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $820.00. The stock had a trading volume of 527,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,492. The company has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a PE ratio of 119.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $939.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $983.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $316.10. 1,345,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.55. The stock has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,188,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,579. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $101.05 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

nCino (NCNO)

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

nCino stock traded down $6.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,646,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,815. nCino has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -127.12, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

SNOW traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.07. Snowflake has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $194.40.

