Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Artisanal Spirits had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 14.52%.

Artisanal Spirits Stock Up 2.8 %

ART stock traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 34.45 ($0.45). 20,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,215. The stock has a market cap of £24.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of -0.11. Artisanal Spirits has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.20.

About Artisanal Spirits

About The Artisanal Spirits Company (ASC)

ASC’s purpose is to captivate a global community of whisky adventurers, creating and selling outstanding, limited-edition whiskies and experiences around the world with an ambition to create a high quality, highly profitable and cash generative, premium global business.

Based in Edinburgh, ASC owns The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS), Single Cask Nation (SCN) and J.G.

