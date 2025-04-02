Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Artisanal Spirits had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 14.52%.
Artisanal Spirits Stock Up 2.8 %
ART stock traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 34.45 ($0.45). 20,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,215. The stock has a market cap of £24.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of -0.11. Artisanal Spirits has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.20.
About Artisanal Spirits
ASC’s purpose is to captivate a global community of whisky adventurers, creating and selling outstanding, limited-edition whiskies and experiences around the world with an ambition to create a high quality, highly profitable and cash generative, premium global business.
Based in Edinburgh, ASC owns The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS), Single Cask Nation (SCN) and J.G.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artisanal Spirits
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Artisanal Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisanal Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.