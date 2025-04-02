ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.21. Approximately 48,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 53,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 671,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 121,673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,492,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,156,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 634.3% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 229,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000.

(Get Free Report)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.