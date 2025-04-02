ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.21. Approximately 48,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 53,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
