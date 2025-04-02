ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $4.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.38% of ATI Physical Therapy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

