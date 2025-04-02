Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 259,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,298 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $36,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.15.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

ATO stock opened at $154.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $155.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.56.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

