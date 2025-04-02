Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Shares Down 16.8% – Time to Sell?

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.82 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.82 ($0.08). 188,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 117,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Aura Energy Stock Down 16.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of £104.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12,761.95 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.07.

Aura Energy Company Profile

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

