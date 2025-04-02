Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Autodesk by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 116,046 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Autodesk by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,940,000 after acquiring an additional 304,287 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,921 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $264.61 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.57. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.29.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

