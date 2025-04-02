B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 45,730 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,730 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after buying an additional 479,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after buying an additional 154,784 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,114,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 136,871 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 947,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 290,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 847,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $96,539.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,880.08. The trade was a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $706,675.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,075.92. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

