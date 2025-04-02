B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KB. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 613,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,891,000 after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB stock opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.59 and a 12 month high of $72.89.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KB shares. StockNews.com cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

