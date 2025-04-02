B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $595,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in RH by 2,691.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,177,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.13.

RH Price Performance

NYSE RH opened at $238.82 on Wednesday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $212.04 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total transaction of $268,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,714.50. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379 in the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.