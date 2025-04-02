B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

