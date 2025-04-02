B. Riley Forecasts Hallador Energy FY2027 Earnings

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hallador Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst N. Giles anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hallador Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.39 million, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.55. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.