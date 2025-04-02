B. Riley Issues Optimistic Forecast for Vaxart Earnings

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vaxart in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vaxart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 431.61% and a negative return on equity of 110.46%. The business had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 million.

Shares of VXRT opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.69. Vaxart has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Vaxart by 869.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 136,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 122,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 346,725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

