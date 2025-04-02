BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Charles Woodburn Sells 877,344 Shares

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn sold 877,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,565 ($20.23), for a total transaction of £13,730,433.60 ($17,751,045.38).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Charles Woodburn acquired 9 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.57) per share, for a total transaction of £101.43 ($131.13).

BAE Systems stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,585.50 ($20.50). The company had a trading volume of 4,739,266 shares. The stock has a market cap of £49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02. BAE Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,012.50 ($13.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.30). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,404.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,307.45.

BAE Systems ( LON:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 68.50 ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. BAE Systems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.49%. As a group, analysts expect that BAE Systems plc will post 73.537927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $12.40. This represents a yield of 1.24%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($18.62) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,630 ($21.07) to GBX 1,725 ($22.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.52) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,528.75 ($19.76).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

