BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Update

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,600 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 495,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BancFirst Price Performance

BancFirst stock opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.03. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $132.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

BANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BancFirst

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BancFirst news, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $610,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,421.84. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,553,265.87. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,994,350 in the last 90 days. 33.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.