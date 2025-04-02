Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Short Interest Down 15.8% in March

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 5,870,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SAN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,615,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

